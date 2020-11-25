CSU, Air Force Thanksgiving Game Canceled due to Covid-19 Issues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Less than 24 hours from kick-off, the Mountain West conference has announced the Thanksgiving match-up between Air Force and Colorado State has been canceled.

This is due to an upward trend of Covid-19 cases within the Colorado State football program. According to a statement on CSU’s site, the team had 7 players and two staff members test positive for the virus. The Rams have already had two games called off this year.

Air Force, coming off a dominant 28-0 shutout win over New Mexico, will now look for an alternative game for this weekend. Worth noting, Army does not play until December 12th. Both schools have said publicly that they wish to reschedule their game that was previously canceled earlier this month.