Advertisement

CSU, Air Force Thanksgiving Game Canceled due to Covid-19 Issues

The fight for the Ram-Falcon trophy is off for 2020.
AIR FORCE FOOTBALL
AIR FORCE FOOTBALL(KKTV)
By Taylor Kilgore
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 4:01 PM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Less than 24 hours from kick-off, the Mountain West conference has announced the Thanksgiving match-up between Air Force and Colorado State has been canceled.

This is due to an upward trend of Covid-19 cases within the Colorado State football program. According to a statement on CSU’s site, the team had 7 players and two staff members test positive for the virus. The Rams have already had two games called off this year.

Air Force, coming off a dominant 28-0 shutout win over New Mexico, will now look for an alternative game for this weekend. Worth noting, Army does not play until December 12th. Both schools have said publicly that they wish to reschedule their game that was previously canceled earlier this month.

Most Read

Jacob Carley.
Manitou Springs police officer suspected of posting nude photos of a woman on social media without her knowledge
KKTV file image of Krystal Lee Kenney in a Colorado courtroom. Photo from June 2019.
Krystal Lee, the woman sentenced for her role in the murder of Kelsey Berreth, denied parole on Wednesday
Photo courtesy: MGN
State health department in Colorado asks everyone to cancel gatherings, including Thanksgiving in open letter to residents
Officers investigate what caused this crash.
Officers investigate fatal crash in Pueblo
"We are tired of watching people die" ICU nurse drained as hospitals reach capacity
“We are tired of watching people die,” Colorado ICU nurse exhausted as hospitals are filling up

Latest News

commander in chiefs trophy
Air Force, Army game rescheduled for Dec. 19th, Fight for the CIC Trophy is on
Argentine soccer superstar Diego Armando Maradona cheers after the Napoli team clinched its...
Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona dies at 60
Peyton Manning helped guide the Broncos to a Super Bowl win.
Peyton Manning and John Lynch among semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021
BRONCOS WIN
Denver hands Tagovailoa first loss with 20-13 win over Miami