Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2 Nevada children

An Amber Alert was issued for two children taken from Sparks, Nev.
An Amber Alert was issued for two children taken from Sparks, Nev.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 7:14 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for two children taken from Sparks, Nev., on Tuesday.

Ariana Medina, 6, is 3″1′, weighing 36 lbs, with brown hair, brown eyes and tan complexion. Her brother, Liam, is 3, weighing 45 lb., with a brown Mohawk, brown eyes and tan complexion.

The suspect in the abduction is Angel Medina, 36, 5″9′ and weighing 209 lbs. He was driving a white semi with a Acevedo Trucking logo out of Stockton, Calif.

Anyone seeing the children, suspect or vehicle should call 911 or the Storey County Sheriff’s Office at 775-847-0950.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The governor provides an update on the rising COVID-19 number of cases in Colorado.
14 beds left in Colorado Springs ICUs, Governor asks Coloradans to be ‘very cautious’
Restaurants brace for more hard times as dining rooms are set to close.
Local restaurants brace for another tough time as they’re forced to shut down indoor dining rooms
(Image: Pixabay)
Manitou Springs police officer suspected of posting a ‘private image’ for harassment purposes
UPS truck crashed into a home in Colorado Springs on 11/24/20.
UPS truck slams into a home and hits a gas line Tuesday evening in Colorado Springs
El Paso County to move to more restrictions on Friday, Level Red: Severe Risk

Latest News

Officers investigate what caused this crash.
Officers investiagte fatal crash in Pueblo
FILE - In this May 21, 2020 file photo, a man walks past signs displayed at a store closing due...
US jobless claims rise to 778,000 as pandemic worsens
The teen reportedly faces eight felony counts of first-degree reckless injury, and one...
Boy, 15, charged in Wisconsin mall shooting that injured 8
LIVE: Biden gives Thanksgiving address