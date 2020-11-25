Advertisement

Amazon Web Services widespread issues affecting Gray TV sites

FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon’s...
FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon’s cloud-computing service Amazon Web Services experienced problems in its eastern U.S. region, causing widespread problems for websites and apps.(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
(Gray News) - Amazon Web Services reported widespread issues affecting multiple online sites and services Wednesday.

The outage affected this and other Gray TV websites for several hours, which rely on AWS to manage stories and other content online.

Work continues to restore full functionality.

According to AWS, the Kinesis Data Streams API was impaired in the US-EAST-1 Region.

Other services potentially affected included Amazon.com and other parts of the company, such as Prime Music, Alexa and Ring doorbells and security systems, per downdetector.com.

Companies Roku and Adobe also said on Twitter that AWS issues were causing interruptions to their services.

