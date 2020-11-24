WATCH: Pueblo County Courthouse Lighting Ceremony scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A Steel City tradition is going virtual this year due to COVID-19 concerns. The Pueblo County Courthouse Ceremony is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

11 News will be streaming the event on behalf of officials with Pueblo County. You can watch live coverage from the 11 Breaking News Center by clicking here. We plan on replaying the event several times throughout the night.

The annual tradition usually brings thousands of people to the courthouse. The event does not utilize taxpayer money, but rather private donations from business sponsorship. If you are interested in learning more about the event or donating, please click here.

ABOUT THE PUEBLO COUNTY COURTHOUSE LIGHTING FROM THE COUNTY:

In 2021, the Courthouse Lighting Ceremony will honor healthcare workers and essential employees who moved our community forward during the global pandemic. We feel it is only appropriate to give these employees a big “Thank You” for their service to our community during COVID-19. They are true Pueblo Heroes! We are planning on having a bigger and better fireworks show than ever before. We are having fireworks similar to what is used in the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

