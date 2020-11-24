WANTED: Bank robbery suspect in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are hoping a couple of surveillance photos can help them identify a bank robbery suspect.

The crime happened on Nov. 17 at about 9 in the morning at the KeyBank in the 5700 block of N. Academy Boulevard. The business is between N. Union Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard.

“A lone suspect, wearing dark clothing, a yellow face covering and a construction vest walked into the bank and demanded money from the tellers,” Lt. James Sokolik with CSPD wrote in a news release. “The suspect did not produce or threaten the use of a weapon, and after receiving an undisclosed amount of money, fled the scene on foot to the east of the business.”

Photos of the suspect are at the top of this article. If anyone recognizes the suspect they are asked to call 719-444-7000, or if you want to remain anonymous you can call 719-634-STOP (7867).

