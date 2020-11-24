UPS truck slams into a home and hits a gas line Tuesday evening in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A UPS truck slammed into a home on the south side of Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Prestige Pt. on the south side of the city. The neighborhood is just north of S. Academy Boulevard and east of Highway 115.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the delivery truck also hit a gas meter. Crews at the scene were working to “shore” up the building and safely handle the damaged gas meter.

Details on possible injuries were not immediately available. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

