‘Take the turkey and leave the gravy:’ COS Airport tips to travel with Thanksgiving food

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Do you travel with food during Thanksgiving? According to the Colorado Springs Airport, some people do.

If you’re heading out for the holiday season, the airport wants to remind people of rules when it comes to traveling with Thanksgiving eats.

The airport says to “take the turkey and leave the gravy.” They want you to know if you are traveling with food to be sure it meets TSA’s 3-1-1 liquids rule. According to the airport, they’ve seen people travel with things like gravy, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and jam during the Thanksgiving holiday. If you’re not sure whether your food meets the requirements just ask TSA.

