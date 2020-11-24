Advertisement

‘Take the turkey and leave the gravy:’ COS Airport tips to travel with Thanksgiving food

The Colorado Springs Airport wants people to travel smart with Thanksgiving food.
The Colorado Springs Airport wants people to travel smart with Thanksgiving food.(Colorado Springs Airport)
By Ashley Franco
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 8:59 AM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Do you travel with food during Thanksgiving? According to the Colorado Springs Airport, some people do.

If you’re heading out for the holiday season, the airport wants to remind people of rules when it comes to traveling with Thanksgiving eats.

The airport says to “take the turkey and leave the gravy.” They want you to know if you are traveling with food to be sure it meets TSA’s 3-1-1 liquids rule. According to the airport, they’ve seen people travel with things like gravy, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and jam during the Thanksgiving holiday. If you’re not sure whether your food meets the requirements just ask TSA.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

El Paso County to move to more restrictions on Friday, Level Red: Severe Risk
CPW needs help tracking down this deer spotted in Castle Rock on 11/23/20.
Wildlife officials in Colorado ask for help with locating a deer that has a band around its muzzle
CSPD responds to shots fired; locate home hit by bullets
Generic Amazon graphic.
Amazon appears to be planning two more facilities in Colorado Springs
‘Please wear your seatbelts!!!’ Authorities share stern message after 2 girls involved in a serious rollover crash in Colorado

Latest News

UPS truck crashed into a home in Colorado Springs on 11/24/20.
UPS truck slams into a home and hits a gas line Tuesday evening in Colorado Springs
Pueblo County Courthouse Lighting
WATCH: Pueblo County Courthouse Lighting Ceremony scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday
A "reinbeer" is set to deliver Christmas Ale in Colorado.
Enter to get Christmas Ale delivered to your home by a ‘reinbeer’ in Colorado, but only if you live in Cascade or Denver
UCHealth has a simple way to thank healthcare heroes.
SHARE IF YOU CARE: How to show your support for health care heroes at UCHealth
Bank robbery suspect.
WANTED: Bank robbery suspect in Colorado Springs