Smoke seen Monday afternoon in Colorado Springs was from a shed fire, no injuries reported

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a shed fire in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon with smoke visible for miles.

The fire was reported just before 1 p.m. at 714 N. Logan Ave. The neighborhood is just northwest of the U.S. Olympic Training Center. When firefighters got to the address, a shed was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to protect the home, but a power line was damaged by the blaze.

No injuries were reported in the fire. The cause is under investigation.

You can watch what firefighters were up against in the video below shared by CSFD:

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.