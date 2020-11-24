Advertisement

SHARE IF YOU CARE: How to show your support for health care heroes at UCHealth

UCHealth has a simple way to thank healthcare heroes.
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A simple thank you can go a long way for the men and women on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.

Early into the pandemic, 11 News viewers reached out wanting to know how they could share messages of support and gratitude to health care heroes. Sending a handwritten letter even seemed a bit risky as individuals work to do their part to stop the spread of the virus. UCHealth developed a simple and easy way to show encouragement or thanks. Click here to share a message and even a picture if you want to.

Now that there are only 14 ICU beds available in Colorado Springs as of Tuesday, our health care workers are once again strained as they work to help those hit hardest by the virus. From janitors to doctors, every person who helps keep hospitals and care facilities running deserves a shout out as we continue to navigate this pandemic as a community.

