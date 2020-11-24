‘Please wear your seatbelts!!!’ Authorities share stern message after 2 girls involved in a serious rollover crash in Colorado

CHEYENNE WELLS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two girls were involved in a serious rollover crash on Monday near the Colorado and Kansas border. The Colorado State Patrol is reporting neither girl was wearing a seatbelt, and they’re using the near-deadly crash as a stern reminder to buckle up.

Master Trooper James Casebolt with CSP ended a news release with a simple message.

“The Colorado State Patrol would like to remind everyone to please wear your seatbelts!!!”

According to Master Trooper Casebolt, CSP was called to the single-vehicle rollover on US 385 near the Town of Cheyenne Wells, about 137 miles east of Colorado Springs near the Kansas border. It was about 6:20 in the morning when two girls from Cheyenne Wells were southbound on CO 385 when the driver went off the left side of the road. According to investigators, the driver over-corrected and then went off the right side of the road before making a hard left turn causing the vehicle to roll. The vehicle rolled three times before coming to rest upright.

According to CSP, the girls were not wearing their seatbelts and both were thrown from the vehicle. The two minors were taken by ambulance to Keefe Memorial Hospital. One was treated for minor injuries while the other was then taken by a medical helicopter to a Denver area hospital with serious injuries.

Neither girl was publicly identified at the time this article was written.

