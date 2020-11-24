Advertisement

Off-duty officer fatally shoots burglary suspect after teen son calls for help

Police say while a 13-year-old boy was inside, a person attempted to break into a West...
Police say while a 13-year-old boy was inside, a person attempted to break into a West Miami-Dade, Florida, home. The boy called his parents, one a Miami police officer who responded to the scene and confronted the suspect.(Source: WSVN via CNN)
By WSVN Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 1:18 AM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WSVN) - Florida state authorities are investigating after an off-duty Miami police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly attempted to break into a home with the officer’s 13-year-old son inside.

Police say a person attempted to break into the back of a home Monday afternoon in West Miami-Dade, Florida. The 13-year-old boy inside the home called his parents to tell them what was happening.

His father, a City of Miami police officer, responded to the scene and confronted the suspect. Police say that’s when shots were fired.

Paramedics transported the suspect as a trauma alert to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The house reportedly belonged to the involved officer’s ex-wife.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2020 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

El Paso County to move to more restrictions on Friday, Level Red: Severe Risk
CPW needs help tracking down this deer spotted in Castle Rock on 11/23/20.
Wildlife officials in Colorado ask for help with locating a deer that has a band around its muzzle
CSPD responds to shots fired; locate home hit by bullets
Generic Amazon graphic.
Amazon appears to be planning two more facilities in Colorado Springs
‘Please wear your seatbelts!!!’ Authorities share stern message after 2 girls involved in a serious rollover crash in Colorado

Latest News

UPS truck crashed into a home in Colorado Springs on 11/24/20.
UPS truck slams into a home and hits a gas line Tuesday evening in Colorado Springs
Pueblo County Courthouse Lighting
WATCH: Pueblo County Courthouse Lighting Ceremony scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 file photo, manager Yllka Murati waits for a delivery...
Restaurant workers out of work again as virus surges anew
A "reinbeer" is set to deliver Christmas Ale in Colorado.
Enter to get Christmas Ale delivered to your home by a ‘reinbeer’ in Colorado, but only if you live in Cascade or Denver
The National Park Service says you don't want to wave at a bison.
To wave or not to wave: Not all wild animals want to be friends, National Park Service says