Mysterious metal monolith found in Utah desert

(KSL) - Utah public safety officers were stunned last week when they stumbled on what looked like something out of a sci-fi space film: a chrome monolith standing upright, deep in the remote desert.

The officers were in a helicopter helping wildlife workers count bighorn sheep when they spotted the strange sight.

“He was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, turn around, turn around!’ And I was like, ‘what?’ And he’s like, ‘There’s this thing back there – we’ve got to go look at it!,” pilot Bret Hutchings said.

The structure was firmly planted in the ground and didn’t look like it had been dropped there, according to Hutchings. He estimated its height at between 10 and 12 feet.

”We were kind of joking around that if one of us suddenly disappears, then the rest of us make a run for it,” he said.

If you’ve seen the 1968 film “2001: A Space Odyssey,” you’ll likely see the resemblance to the monolith at the beginning of the movie.

Hutchings actually referenced the film when he was commenting on the find.

“I’m assuming it’s some new wave artist or something or, you know, somebody that was a big ’2001: A Space Odyssey’ fan,” he said.

Authorities are investigating the find and aren’t revealing the location of the monolith.

