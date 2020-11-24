Local restaurants brace for another tough time as they’re forced to shut down indoor dining rooms

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Restaurants are getting creative with outdoor seating as the colder months more closer. They’re also bracing for another tough time as indoor dining rooms are forced to shutter following the state health department’s mandate to move El Paso County to level red.

“Please come out and support us we’re doing everything we can and we don’t get to choose the rules, we don’t get to chose the restrictions but we still need the support,” said Travis Fields the owner of FH Beer Works in Colorado Springs.

Under new restrictions announced Monday, restaurants have to shutdown indoor dining rooms. They’ll only be allowed to use takeout and outdoor seating as a means of revenue. As the snowier months approach some local restaurants are working to figure out how to keep outdoor seating alive while keeping their guests warm.

“We actually found some greenhouses and they’re enough to put one picnic table in and they’re considered outdoor because it limits the party size to one party,”

Fields says they opted to go with greenhouses instead of tents because of strict restrictions. He says depending on where the walls of the ten are they could be considered an indoor space, and they knew it was possible for their own indoor spaces to be shut down, so they decided to shy away from that.

“So when you come in we’ve got a picnic table in and they’re lit up on the top and we’ve also got a fireplace in the middle.”

The greenhouses are closed off from elements that mother nature brings with her, but with their small stature, there is only enough room for you to sit with the people you came with.

The greenhouses are heated and sanitized between parties.

Fields says he hopes more people will come out to support local restaurants during a time when they need the community the most.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.