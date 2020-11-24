Advertisement

Local restaurants brace for another tough time as they’re forced to shut down indoor dining rooms

Restaurants brace for more hard times as dining rooms are set to close.
Restaurants brace for more hard times as dining rooms are set to close.(MGN)
By Ashley Franco
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:04 AM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Restaurants are getting creative with outdoor seating as the colder months more closer. They’re also bracing for another tough time as indoor dining rooms are forced to shutter following the state health department’s mandate to move El Paso County to level red.

“Please come out and support us we’re doing everything we can and we don’t get to choose the rules, we don’t get to chose the restrictions but we still need the support,” said Travis Fields the owner of FH Beer Works in Colorado Springs.

Under new restrictions announced Monday, restaurants have to shutdown indoor dining rooms. They’ll only be allowed to use takeout and outdoor seating as a means of revenue. As the snowier months approach some local restaurants are working to figure out how to keep outdoor seating alive while keeping their guests warm.

“We actually found some greenhouses and they’re enough to put one picnic table in and they’re considered outdoor because it limits the party size to one party,”

Fields says they opted to go with greenhouses instead of tents because of strict restrictions. He says depending on where the walls of the ten are they could be considered an indoor space, and they knew it was possible for their own indoor spaces to be shut down, so they decided to shy away from that.

“So when you come in we’ve got a picnic table in and they’re lit up on the top and we’ve also got a fireplace in the middle.”

The greenhouses are closed off from elements that mother nature brings with her, but with their small stature, there is only enough room for you to sit with the people you came with.

The greenhouses are heated and sanitized between parties.

Fields says he hopes more people will come out to support local restaurants during a time when they need the community the most.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

El Paso County to move to more restrictions on Friday, Level Red: Severe Risk
CPW needs help tracking down this deer spotted in Castle Rock on 11/23/20.
Wildlife officials in Colorado ask for help with locating a deer that has a band around its muzzle
CSPD responds to shots fired; locate home hit by bullets
Generic Amazon graphic.
Amazon appears to be planning two more facilities in Colorado Springs
‘Please wear your seatbelts!!!’ Authorities share stern message after 2 girls involved in a serious rollover crash in Colorado

Latest News

UPS truck crashed into a home in Colorado Springs on 11/24/20.
UPS truck slams into a home and hits a gas line Tuesday evening in Colorado Springs
Pueblo County Courthouse Lighting
WATCH: Pueblo County Courthouse Lighting Ceremony scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday
A "reinbeer" is set to deliver Christmas Ale in Colorado.
Enter to get Christmas Ale delivered to your home by a ‘reinbeer’ in Colorado, but only if you live in Cascade or Denver
UCHealth has a simple way to thank healthcare heroes.
SHARE IF YOU CARE: How to show your support for health care heroes at UCHealth
Bank robbery suspect.
WANTED: Bank robbery suspect in Colorado Springs