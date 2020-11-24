Law enforcement seeking public’s help for information on Bear Creek Fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are asking for the publics’ help with any information pertaining to the Bear Creek Fire. The Colorado Springs Fire Department and the Regional Explosives/Arson Unit, headed by CSPD are investigating how the fire started.

CSPD says while the cause is still under investigation, they’re hoping to talk to anyone who may have been in the area when the fire started or if anyone saw any suspicious activity in the area.

The fire burned 26 acres near Bear Creek Park and forced several people out of their homes for hours.

If you know anything please call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.