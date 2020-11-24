Advertisement

Law enforcement seeking public’s help for information on Bear Creek Fire

A still image taken from a Ring surveillance system showing firefighters battle the Bear Creek...
A still image taken from a Ring surveillance system showing firefighters battle the Bear Creek Fire in Colorado Springs on 11/19/20.(Crystal M.)
By Ashley Franco
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:16 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are asking for the publics’ help with any information pertaining to the Bear Creek Fire. The Colorado Springs Fire Department and the Regional Explosives/Arson Unit, headed by CSPD are investigating how the fire started.

CSPD says while the cause is still under investigation, they’re hoping to talk to anyone who may have been in the area when the fire started or if anyone saw any suspicious activity in the area.

The fire burned 26 acres near Bear Creek Park and forced several people out of their homes for hours.

If you know anything please call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

