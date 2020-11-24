Enter to get Christmas Ale delivered to your home by a ‘reinbeer’ in Colorado, but only if you live in Cascade or Denver

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and it only gets more wonderful knowing that there is a reindeer out there just waiting to deliver someone beer in Colorado.

Breckenridge Brewery has teamed up with Moon Deer Ranch for a Christmas miracle. The brewery announced residents in Cascade and Denver are eligible to have a ‘reinbeer’ deliver a “one-of-a-kind” holiday experience, a mini-keg of Christmas Ale. Those who live in Cascade or Denver and are 21 or older can enter by clicking here.

