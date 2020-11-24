El Paso and Teller counties courthouses closed until 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Chief Judge for the Fourth Judicial District has ordered El Paso and Teller counties to close their courthouses to the public. They will shut the doors starting November 25th. The order will last through January 8, 2021.

According to an order, all courtroom proceedings will happen by Webex or over the phone.

Previously all jury trials were suspended until January 2021 as well, with the exception of trials that were already in the middle of trial.

Both courts will continue to accept any new filings and conduct limited hears on public safety matters.

Self-help centers through the courthouse will also be closed through the January 2021 date. All court forms and instructions can be found here. If you need additional help you can email the courthouse.

The information for Webex and courtroom phone numbers for El Paso County can be found here. The information for Teller County can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.