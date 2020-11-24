Advertisement

El Paso and Teller counties courthouses closed until 2021

(KKTV)
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:28 AM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Chief Judge for the Fourth Judicial District has ordered El Paso and Teller counties to close their courthouses to the public. They will shut the doors starting November 25th. The order will last through January 8, 2021.

According to an order, all courtroom proceedings will happen by Webex or over the phone.

Previously all jury trials were suspended until January 2021 as well, with the exception of trials that were already in the middle of trial.

Both courts will continue to accept any new filings and conduct limited hears on public safety matters.

Self-help centers through the courthouse will also be closed through the January 2021 date. All court forms and instructions can be found here. If you need additional help you can email the courthouse.

The information for Webex and courtroom phone numbers for El Paso County can be found here. The information for Teller County can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

El Paso County to move to more restrictions on Friday, Level Red: Severe Risk
CPW needs help tracking down this deer spotted in Castle Rock on 11/23/20.
Wildlife officials in Colorado ask for help with locating a deer that has a band around its muzzle
CSPD responds to shots fired; locate home hit by bullets
Generic Amazon graphic.
Amazon appears to be planning two more facilities in Colorado Springs
‘Please wear your seatbelts!!!’ Authorities share stern message after 2 girls involved in a serious rollover crash in Colorado

Latest News

UPS truck crashed into a home in Colorado Springs on 11/24/20.
UPS truck slams into a home and hits a gas line Tuesday evening in Colorado Springs
Pueblo County Courthouse Lighting
WATCH: Pueblo County Courthouse Lighting Ceremony scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday
A "reinbeer" is set to deliver Christmas Ale in Colorado.
Enter to get Christmas Ale delivered to your home by a ‘reinbeer’ in Colorado, but only if you live in Cascade or Denver
UCHealth has a simple way to thank healthcare heroes.
SHARE IF YOU CARE: How to show your support for health care heroes at UCHealth
Bank robbery suspect.
WANTED: Bank robbery suspect in Colorado Springs