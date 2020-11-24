Don’t rely on a negative COVID-19 test to gather this Thanksgiving, doctors say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of people are waiting for their COVID-19 test results ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Our 11 News crew spotted long lines at testing locations in Colorado Springs Monday. Many are hoping for reassurance before they gather with friends or family. Doctors warn, a negative test is not a free pass to travel or get together in groups.

It can take days before a new infection shows up on a COVID-19 test. Dr. Robin Johnson with the El Paso County Health Department says a single test is more like a snapshot in time.

“That negative test is just telling you: this window, this moment you are not spreading virus, but it doesn’t mean that you haven’t been incubating and that you now tomorrow morning can wake up spreading the virus and be infectious.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the incubation timeline for COVID-19 is up to 14 days. That means once someone has been exposed, they can test positive any time during that 14 day incubation period.

The CDC released a graphic explaining what that means:

Day 0: Kate was exposed to COVID-19

Day 5: Kate got tested for COVID-19 and her results came back negative

Day 8: Thinking she didn’t have COVID-19, Kate went to work and a family gathering. She was contagious days 8 and 9, which is 48 hours before she showed symptoms. She exposed 22 people between work and the family gathering.

Day 10: Kate became symptomatic and tested positive.

The CDC has recommended canceling Thanksgiving travel and gatherings due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

“The more individuals that you interact with the more chance you have of coming across someone with COVID,” said Dr. Johnson.

