Advertisement

Colorado veteran suicide rate higher than national average

(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:47 PM MST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - A new report says suicide among U.S. military veterans reached record numbers in Colorado last year, with more than one former service member dying by suicide every week.

The Gazette reported a 2020 National Veteran Suicide Prevention report from the Department of Veterans Affairs says Colorado’s rate was significantly higher than the national rate. Colorado recorded 43 deaths by suicide of male and female veterans per 100,000 in 2019, compared with 32 deaths nationally per 100,000 in 2018.

The 217 veteran suicide deaths in Colorado last year was an all-time high and a 25% increase over 2018.

The Gazette also shared the Colorado Crisis Services hotline in their article at 1-844-493-8255, or text TALK to 38255.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 800-273-8255.

Most Read

El Paso County to move to more restrictions on Friday, Level Red: Severe Risk
CPW needs help tracking down this deer spotted in Castle Rock on 11/23/20.
Wildlife officials in Colorado ask for help with locating a deer that has a band around its muzzle
CSPD responds to shots fired; locate home hit by bullets
Generic Amazon graphic.
Amazon appears to be planning two more facilities in Colorado Springs
‘Please wear your seatbelts!!!’ Authorities share stern message after 2 girls involved in a serious rollover crash in Colorado

Latest News

UPS truck crashed into a home in Colorado Springs on 11/24/20.
UPS truck slams into a home and hits a gas line Tuesday evening in Colorado Springs
Pueblo County Courthouse Lighting
WATCH: Pueblo County Courthouse Lighting Ceremony scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday
A "reinbeer" is set to deliver Christmas Ale in Colorado.
Enter to get Christmas Ale delivered to your home by a ‘reinbeer’ in Colorado, but only if you live in Cascade or Denver
UCHealth has a simple way to thank healthcare heroes.
SHARE IF YOU CARE: How to show your support for health care heroes at UCHealth
Bank robbery suspect.
WANTED: Bank robbery suspect in Colorado Springs