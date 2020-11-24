Colorado participating in a COVID-19 vaccine distribution readiness test

DENVER (KKTV) - The State of Colorado has been chosen to participate in a “pilot run” for a COVID-19 vaccine distribution readiness test.

The Colorado State Joint Information Center announced on Monday the CDC and Operation Warp Speed (OWS) chose the Centennial State to take part. The CDC is conducting the test with Pfizer, McKesson, UPS, FedEx as well as nine other jurisdictions.

“Colorado is prepared to receive and distribute COVID-19 vaccine(s) as soon as one becomes available,” representatives with the Colorado State Joint Information Center wrote in a release. “Participating in the end-to-end test is an opportunity to increase operational readiness as well as evaluate the state’s ability to coordinate, communicate, and share information from a multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional, multi-disciplinary standpoint. While the State is participating in this test, we continue to encourage people to avoid in person gatherings, wear a mask when outside of your home and stay six feet away from others.”

During the test, Colorado public health officials are expected to:

Identify a provider location that will receive the test vaccine shipment.



Ensure orders have been submitted to CDC’s Vaccine Tracking System (VTrckS) using a fake national drug code.



Receive a thermal shipper without vaccine and ‘mock’ ancillary kits.



Report receipt of shipper and kits.

Pfizer will be providing a thermal shipping container to each jurisdiction that participates in the end-to-end test.

A second test will be held on Nov. 30 with 52 additional jurisdictions, federal partners, and select pharmacy partners. Colorado will not participate in this second test.

