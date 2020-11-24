Advertisement

Colorado participating in a COVID-19 vaccine distribution readiness test

Generic photo of COVID-19 vaccine. Photo courtesy MGN.
Generic photo of COVID-19 vaccine. Photo courtesy MGN.(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:08 PM MST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - The State of Colorado has been chosen to participate in a “pilot run” for a COVID-19 vaccine distribution readiness test.

The Colorado State Joint Information Center announced on Monday the CDC and Operation Warp Speed (OWS) chose the Centennial State to take part. The CDC is conducting the test with Pfizer, McKesson, UPS, FedEx as well as nine other jurisdictions.

“Colorado is prepared to receive and distribute COVID-19 vaccine(s) as soon as one becomes available,” representatives with the Colorado State Joint Information Center wrote in a release. “Participating in the end-to-end test is an opportunity to increase operational readiness as well as evaluate the state’s ability to coordinate, communicate, and share information from a multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional, multi-disciplinary standpoint. While the State is participating in this test, we continue to encourage people to avoid in person gatherings, wear a mask when outside of your home and stay six feet away from others.”

During the test, Colorado public health officials are expected to:

  • Identify a provider location that will receive the test vaccine shipment.
  • Ensure orders have been submitted to CDC’s Vaccine Tracking System (VTrckS) using a fake national drug code.
  • Receive a thermal shipper without vaccine and ‘mock’ ancillary kits.
  • Report receipt of shipper and kits.

Pfizer will be providing a thermal shipping container to each jurisdiction that participates in the end-to-end test.

A second test will be held on Nov. 30 with 52 additional jurisdictions, federal partners, and select pharmacy partners. Colorado will not participate in this second test.

Click here for more updates from the state on COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

El Paso County to move to more restrictions on Friday, Level Red: Severe Risk
CPW needs help tracking down this deer spotted in Castle Rock on 11/23/20.
Wildlife officials in Colorado ask for help with locating a deer that has a band around its muzzle
CSPD responds to shots fired; locate home hit by bullets
Generic Amazon graphic.
Amazon appears to be planning two more facilities in Colorado Springs
‘Please wear your seatbelts!!!’ Authorities share stern message after 2 girls involved in a serious rollover crash in Colorado

Latest News

UPS truck crashed into a home in Colorado Springs on 11/24/20.
UPS truck slams into a home and hits a gas line Tuesday evening in Colorado Springs
Pueblo County Courthouse Lighting
WATCH: Pueblo County Courthouse Lighting Ceremony scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday
A "reinbeer" is set to deliver Christmas Ale in Colorado.
Enter to get Christmas Ale delivered to your home by a ‘reinbeer’ in Colorado, but only if you live in Cascade or Denver
UCHealth has a simple way to thank healthcare heroes.
SHARE IF YOU CARE: How to show your support for health care heroes at UCHealth
Bank robbery suspect.
WANTED: Bank robbery suspect in Colorado Springs