Amazon appears to be planning two more facilities in Colorado Springs

Generic Amazon graphic.
Generic Amazon graphic.(Amazon.com/MGN)
By Wayne Heilman
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:51 PM MST|Updated: 22 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (The Gazette) - Even before Amazon completes its massive distribution center near the Colorado Springs Airport, the online sales giant appears to be planning at least two more local facilities, according to documents filed with city planners.

The Colorado Springs Airport is seeking approval for construction of a 279,000-square-foot “sortation center” next to Amazon’s delivery station in the airport’s Peak Innovation Park; the center is designated “Project Congo.” While the documents don’t attach the Amazon name to the project, an early version of the plans, since withdrawn by an airport planning contractor, showed a drawing of the facility that included the Amazon name.

Plans also have been filed for a second delivery station inside a former Sam’s Club warehouse on South Academy Boulevard under the name “Project Academy.”

Click here for the full story from 11 News partner The Gazette.

