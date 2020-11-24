Advertisement

14 beds left in Colorado Springs ICUs, Governor asks Coloradans to be ‘very cautious’

The governor provides an update on the rising COVID-19 number of cases in Colorado.
By Ashley Franco
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 1:45 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Governor Jared Polis is hoping Coloradans will be more cautious in the coming weeks and months. COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state forcing several counties, including El Paso County to move to level red “severe risk.”

The governor announced Tuesday there are only 14 beds left in ICUs across Colorado Springs. In Pueblo, there are only 5.

The state epidemiologist predicts the state will hit ICU bed capacity in January. If people don’t follow transmission control, the doctor says the capacity cap could hit sooner by mid-December.

1 in 41 Coloradans are contagious with the virus, as we get closer to Thanksgiving. The governor and the state epidemiologist warn we could see another spike in cases as the holidays approach leading to higher transmission rates in the state.

The governor mentioned Black Friday for the first time, cautioning people to steer clear of the infamous shopping period. He says it’s not a smart thing to do during a pandemic, and if you do decide to take part be sure to follow social distancing.

As cases continue to spike and we move into the holiday season, we are one step closer to an effective vaccine and the governor believes the first Coloradans could get the vaccine in two to three weeks. Colorado will take part in a vaccine test pilot program to work out how the state would distribute the vaccine when it was readily available.

Governor Polis says there is no reason to put those you love at risk. He asks the state to avoid gatherings with people you don’t live with, wear a mask when you’re outside of your home, and stay six feet away from people at all times.

