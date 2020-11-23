Wildlife officials in Colorado ask for help with locating a deer that has a band around its muzzle
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:27 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are hoping the public can help them track down a deer that needs help.
The wildlife agency shared a photo of the animal that had a band around its muzzle. The animal was last spotted in the Castle Rock area. The photo was shared Monday morning.
CPW is simply asking anyone who spots the animal o call 303-291-7227.
Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.