Advertisement

White Sox to host Yankees in Field of Dreams game on Aug. 12

Is this heaven? No, it’s Iowa
The Chicago White Sox will host the New York Yankees in the rescheduled Field of Dreams game at...
The Chicago White Sox will host the New York Yankees in the rescheduled Field of Dreams game at Dyersville, Iowa, this summer.(Source: AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:54 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Chicago White Sox will host the New York Yankees in the rescheduled Field of Dreams game at Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 12.

MLB says the plan is tentative, contingent on the status of public health next summer.

The teams had been scheduled to play at the ballpark next to the “Field of Dreams” movie site last Aug. 13.

When the schedule was revamped because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Yankees were replaced as the opponent by the St. Louis Cardinals, but the game was called off on Aug. 4.

The rescheduled game will be MLB’s first in Iowa.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPD
Pueblo PD determine suspicious package at south side Walmart is trash
Police tape
CSPD lifts threat after responding to barricaded suspect
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant
A teacher at D-60 in Pueblo is out of the ICU after spending seven days fighting for his life...
Colorado kindergarten teacher in recovery after being in ICU with COVID-19
Woman convicted of dragging Colorado Springs tow truck driver and killing him had ‘ComCor’ application denied

Latest News

Generic photo of COVID-19 vaccine. Photo courtesy MGN.
Colorado participating in a COVID-19 vaccine distribution readiness test
The move clears the way for Joe Biden aides to begin coordinating with federal agencies on...
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
This image released by JEOPARDY! shows Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion the the set of the...
Ken Jennings will be first interim ‘Jeopardy!’ host
FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020 file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind.
Federal prisons to prioritize staff to receive virus vaccine
Generic photo of a COVID-19 relief application form.
Pueblo’s mayor announces $1 million Small Business Relief and Recovery Grant, click for details on applying