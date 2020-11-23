Advertisement

Western Union money transfers between US and Cuba end

Trump administration sanctions ended the financial link
A woman waits to be attended at a Western Union office on its last day of business in Havana,...
A woman waits to be attended at a Western Union office on its last day of business in Havana, Cuba, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.(Source: AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:03 AM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Western Union is no longer processing remittance payments to Cuba, following new sanctions by the Trump administration against the communist regime.

More than 400 Western Union locations will shut down across the island by 6 p.m. Cuba Time on Monday.

“Ask your receivers to pick up funds immediately,” the company’s website said. “We will provide refunds if your receiver is unable to pick up funds by the deadline.”

The move cuts a vital lifeline for many Cubans who depend on money sent by relatives living in the United States.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

PPD
Pueblo PD determine suspicious package at south side Walmart is trash
Police tape
CSPD lifts threat after responding to barricaded suspect
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant
A teacher at D-60 in Pueblo is out of the ICU after spending seven days fighting for his life...
Colorado kindergarten teacher in recovery after being in ICU with COVID-19
Woman convicted of dragging Colorado Springs tow truck driver and killing him had ‘ComCor’ application denied

Latest News

Generic photo of COVID-19 vaccine. Photo courtesy MGN.
Colorado participating in a COVID-19 vaccine distribution readiness test
The move clears the way for Joe Biden aides to begin coordinating with federal agencies on...
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
This image released by JEOPARDY! shows Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion the the set of the...
Ken Jennings will be first interim ‘Jeopardy!’ host
FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020 file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind.
Federal prisons to prioritize staff to receive virus vaccine
Generic photo of a COVID-19 relief application form.
Pueblo’s mayor announces $1 million Small Business Relief and Recovery Grant, click for details on applying