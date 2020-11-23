Voice of the consumer: Area residents targeted by scammers

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This week, I wanted to let you know about a few scams people have brought to my attention.

First, someone emailed our newsroom a screenshot of a text message that looked like it came from Walmart. The text claimed Walmart was starting “an exceptionally huge research project in your general vicinity.” The message offered $400 for someone to work as a “store evaluator” and provided a link to apply.

I reached out to Walmart to see if this text message was legitimate. The company said it did not send the text. A spokesperson referred me to Walmart’s “Fraud Alerts” website, which lists common tactics scammers may use involving Walmart. On the website, Walmart says it does not use mystery shoppers and does not hire anyone to evaluate its services.

Walmart says if an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Another scam someone reported to me involves Black Hills Energy. The woman who reported this scam said someone called her to say her electrical services would be cut off in 30 minutes and she had to pay her bill with a prepaid money card. The woman said the number showed up as Black Hills Energy on her phone. The woman told me she and her husband actually went out to buy the card, but thankfully, a store employee stopped her husband at the register and told him it was a scam. The woman said she called Black Hills Energy to report it, and the company said several other people have gotten similar calls.

Black Hills Energy says if anyone gets a call from someone claiming to represent the company, they should call 1-888-890-5554 to verify the person actually works for Black Hills Energy.

If you have Colorado Springs Utilities and get a suspicious call or someone shows up at your door, CSU said customers should call them at 719-448-4800 to confirm it’s an actual employee.

The last scam I wanted to bring to your attention this week actually came directly to our KKTV 11 News email account. The sender wrote, “Due to the effect of the covid-19 pandemic, I lost a client who i think happens to be your relative as you both have the same last name.” The email goes on to say there was an “estate” left behind, and it’s “imperative” to email back.

This is a version of the common inheritance scam where the fraudster claims you were left a significant sum of money after a long-lost relative passed away. The scammer usually asks you to pay some money up front in order to receive the full inheritance.

The Federal Trade Commission says never send money or information to someone who promises big rewards. If you really are the recipient of a large inheritance, you will get it without paying for it. You can report scams like this to the FTC by calling 1-877-382-4357.

You can also report scams, fraud and price gouging to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office. The consumer hotline number is 800-222-4444.

