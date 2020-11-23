The Salvation Army needs pies for Thanksgiving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Salvation Army is in need of store-bought pies and other Thanksgiving desserts for its community meals on Thanksgiving.

Every year The Salvation Army provides a warm Thanksgiving meal for up to 4,000 people at four locations throughout El Paso County. These meals are made possible from generous donations from our community.

Store-bought desserts may be dropped off at The Salvation Army front desk at 908 Yuma Street between 9:00am and 5:00pm Monday-Friday from 11/23/2020-11/25/2020.

