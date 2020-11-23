‘The person who did this is still out there’: A mother is still searching for answers 15 years after son’s unsolved murder

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A mother is searching for answers 15 years after her son’s unsolved murder.

20-year-old Tommy Kinslow was walking home from work on Constitution Ave in November of 2005. His mother says she believes a fight broke out and shots were fired.

Pam Kinslow, Tommy’s mother remembers that night clearly.

“I remember the gunshots woke me up,” Kinslow said. “I ran upstairs to look out our bedroom window again because I could see better out there and I saw Tommy laying in the street.”

Police say when they got to the scene they blocked off a large area to try to find the suspect, but couldn’t find anyone. Years ago an arrest was made, but it was determined there wasn’t enough evidence to move forward. Now, 15 years later and there are still no answers, and no one held accountable for Tommy’s death.

“Somebody knows something and for whatever reason, they’re not coming forward.”

Kinslow says she hopes this is the year someone will step up and take responsibility.

“I want somebody to be arrested and the right person. I don’t just want anybody arrested I want the right person arrested and I want them to pay for what they did to Tommy.”

Kinslow still holds out hope that there may be enough DNA leftover from 2005 to match someone to the crime scene. She tells 11 News she’s still waiting to see if that’s a possibility.

If you have any information regarding this cold case, please contact the CSPD at (719) 444-7000.

