Pueblo’s mayor announces $1 million Small Business Relief and Recovery Grant, click for details on applying

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - As coronavirus cases continue to surge across the State of Colorado, Pueblo’s mayor announced his city would start taking applications to help small businesses.

The announcement for the $1 Million Small Business Relief and Recovery Grant came on Monday, one day after Pueblo County moved into “Level Red,” according to the state’s COVID-19 dial framework. Under the red or “Severe Risk” category more restrictions were put into place, including the restriction that indoor dining is not allowed.

“This new funding round will provide an injection of small grants to help businesses who are required to close or cut back their activity due to the Colorado COVID-19 dial change,” a release from officials at the City of Pueblo reads in part.

Businesses can apply for a grant worth up to $5,000 to help pay for rent, payroll and other critical needs. The funds are available on a first-come first-served basis. Click here to apply.

“Our small businesses have gone through a difficult year, and we need to make sure our local economy can get through these new health orders by the state. That is why the City has made available $1 million from our COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund to help Pueblo businesses right now,” said Mayor Nick Gradisar. “I call on every Puebloan to do their part to support local businesses this holiday season. Buy local, shop local, have a carry-out night, or buy that gift card – do what you can to support our local businesses.”

The City of Pueblo created the $5 million COVID-19 Emergency Loan and Grant fund that uses Half-Cent tax money to help local businesses sustain operations during the pandemic. Over $3.6 million in the spring was awarded in grants and loans to local companies from the relief program.

Click here to apply. The deadline to apply is Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.

