FOUND: Less than 1 hour after a statewide alert went out in Colorado for a missing at-risk teen, he was found.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE 4 p.m.: Less than one hour after a statewide alert went out for a missing at-risk teen, the young man was found and is safe.

#Missing #AtRisk Caleb, 18 & autistic, ran away from his home on 11/21 at 6:30a in the 14100 blk of E. Quinn Cir. He may be in the area of Parker/Quincy. He has used RTD or hitchhiked to Loveland in the past. He is 6’4/140 lbs. bln/blu. If seen please cal 911. pic.twitter.com/6QkExArakR — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) November 21, 2020

PREVIOUS:

A statewide missing persons alert was issued Monday in Colorado by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI issued the alert on Monday at about 3:15 p.m. on behalf of the Aurora Police Department for 18-year-old Caleb Christopher Leroux. Leroux is pictured at the top of this article and suffers from a “cognitive impairment” according to authorities. He was last seen on foot in the 14100 block of E. Quinn Circle in Aurora on Saturday at 6:30 in the morning.

The CBI is asking anyone who sees Leroux to call 911 immediately or the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100.

