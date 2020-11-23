Advertisement

FOUND: Less than 1 hour after a statewide alert went out in Colorado for a missing at-risk teen, he was found.

Missing: Caleb Christopher Leroux.
Missing: Caleb Christopher Leroux.(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE 4 p.m.: Less than one hour after a statewide alert went out for a missing at-risk teen, the young man was found and is safe.

PREVIOUS:

A statewide missing persons alert was issued Monday in Colorado by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI issued the alert on Monday at about 3:15 p.m. on behalf of the Aurora Police Department for 18-year-old Caleb Christopher Leroux. Leroux is pictured at the top of this article and suffers from a “cognitive impairment” according to authorities. He was last seen on foot in the 14100 block of E. Quinn Circle in Aurora on Saturday at 6:30 in the morning.

The CBI is asking anyone who sees Leroux to call 911 immediately or the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100.

