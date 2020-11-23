Advertisement

Military steps in to help in El Paso hospitals amid devastating COVID-19 surge

By KFOX staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:23 AM MST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) - As El Paso’s healthcare workers give their all in the struggle against COVID-19, hospitals are getting some much-needed help from the military.

“We are dealing with a pandemic unlike any other,” Air Force Staff Sgt. Blake Pfaff said.

With El Paso hospitals and ICUs over capacity since last month due to one of the worst COVID-19 surges in the country, three Air Force medical teams have spent the past two weeks deployed to aid in the fight.

“We came over here to University Medical Center. We onboarded here with medical staff who showed us around the hospital. After that, we hit the ground running and started working in some of the critical care sections and emergency medicine rooms,” Pfaff said.

He is a member of the team at UMC, where the COVID-19 ICU is drawing comparisons to a war zone.

“A lot of the people I work with have described it similar to Afghanistan, Iraq. There’s just a large amount of patients that were taking care of and a lot of critically sick patients,” Pfaff said.

El Paso has seen a wave of deaths among COVID-19 patients that has overwhelmed the county morgue, with the county having to call in the National Guard to work through a backlog of nearly 240 bodies.

The Air Force teams say they’re taking pride in the patients they have been able to save.

“We do have some patients unfortunately losing their lives,” Pfaff said. “But I’d rather focus on the patients we are taking care of, the ones that we are able to take off the emergency ventilators.”

Although members of the military are often called heroes for their service, the medical teams say the spotlight belongs on the healthcare workers who have been saving lives in El Paso since the pandemic began.

“They’re the real heroes. Were just here in support of them,” Pfaff said.

Copyright 2020 KFOX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPD
Pueblo PD determine suspicious package at south side Walmart is trash
Police tape
CSPD lifts threat after responding to barricaded suspect
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant
A teacher at D-60 in Pueblo is out of the ICU after spending seven days fighting for his life...
Colorado kindergarten teacher in recovery after being in ICU with COVID-19
Woman convicted of dragging Colorado Springs tow truck driver and killing him had ‘ComCor’ application denied

Latest News

Generic photo of COVID-19 vaccine. Photo courtesy MGN.
Colorado participating in a COVID-19 vaccine distribution readiness test
The move clears the way for Joe Biden aides to begin coordinating with federal agencies on...
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
This image released by JEOPARDY! shows Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion the the set of the...
Ken Jennings will be first interim ‘Jeopardy!’ host
FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020 file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind.
Federal prisons to prioritize staff to receive virus vaccine
Generic photo of a COVID-19 relief application form.
Pueblo’s mayor announces $1 million Small Business Relief and Recovery Grant, click for details on applying