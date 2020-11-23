Man in hospital after being hit by car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a crash at the intersection of Delta Dr. and Chelton Rd. A man riding a small motorized bike, described as a mini-motorcycle, turned in front of a car on the roadway. The rider was dressed in all black, and the bike did not have any lights on it. Witnesses tell us that the driver of the vehicle was unable to see the man due to how low to the ground he was riding, and the motorized bike not having lights on it.

The biker, a man in his 40′s, was transported to a local hospital. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and police say he suffered a serious head wound. He is currently listed in serious condition in the ICU.

Police are still investigating, and no citations have been issued at this time.

