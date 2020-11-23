Advertisement

Man in hospital after being hit by car

Investigators say the man was driving a small motorized bike
Crash at the intersection of Delta Dr. Chelton Red.
Crash at the intersection of Delta Dr. Chelton Red.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 8:40 PM MST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a crash at the intersection of Delta Dr. and Chelton Rd. A man riding a small motorized bike, described as a mini-motorcycle, turned in front of a car on the roadway. The rider was dressed in all black, and the bike did not have any lights on it. Witnesses tell us that the driver of the vehicle was unable to see the man due to how low to the ground he was riding, and the motorized bike not having lights on it.

The biker, a man in his 40′s, was transported to a local hospital. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and police say he suffered a serious head wound. He is currently listed in serious condition in the ICU.

Police are still investigating, and no citations have been issued at this time.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPD
Pueblo PD determine suspicious package at south side Walmart is trash
Police tape
CSPD lifts threat after responding to barricaded suspect
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant
A teacher at D-60 in Pueblo is out of the ICU after spending seven days fighting for his life...
Colorado kindergarten teacher in recovery after being in ICU with COVID-19
Woman convicted of dragging Colorado Springs tow truck driver and killing him had ‘ComCor’ application denied

Latest News

Generic photo of COVID-19 vaccine. Photo courtesy MGN.
Colorado participating in a COVID-19 vaccine distribution readiness test
Generic photo of a COVID-19 relief application form.
Pueblo’s mayor announces $1 million Small Business Relief and Recovery Grant, click for details on applying
Missing: Caleb Christopher Leroux.
FOUND: Less than 1 hour after a statewide alert went out in Colorado for a missing at-risk teen, he was found.
El Paso County to move to more restrictions on Friday, Level Red: Severe Risk
CPW needs help tracking down this deer spotted in Castle Rock on 11/23/20.
Wildlife officials in Colorado ask for help with locating a deer that has a band around its muzzle