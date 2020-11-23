El Paso County to move to more restrictions on Friday, Level Red: Severe Risk

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is requiring El Paso County to move from a high-risk status to a severe-risk status. This comes after COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the county.

The announcement came Monday afternoon and the change is slated to go into effect on Friday, Nov. 27, at 5 p.m.

These new restrictions will require indoor dining to close, businesses to limit their capacity to 10%, and last call at restaurants serving alcohol to be 8 p.m.

Counties moved to this risk level have more than a 15% positivity rate, over 350 cases per 100,000 and greater than two new COVID-19 hospital admissions per day.

The El Paso County Health Department says the county rates are as followed: 14.71% two-week test positivity rate, and 8,386 new cases in the past two weeks.

More information can be found here.

El Paso County joins more than a dozen Colorado counties that made the move on Friday and on Sunday. Pueblo County also made the move this past Sunday.

