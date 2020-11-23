CSPD responds to shots fired; locate home hit by bullets

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating shots fired Sunday night in a neighborhood east of downtown.

Around 8 p.m., CSPD responded to the 800 block of Querida Dr. after multiple calls came in regarding gunshots. Officers located a house that had been hit by bullets.

Police say people were inside the house at the time of the shooting. No one was reportedly hit but some of the residents were evaluated for minor injuries from shrapnel.

Witnesses say shots came from a car that fled the scene.

