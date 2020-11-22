Palmer Ridge, Fountain-Fort Carson advance to 4A playoff semifinals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - We’ll have a new champion in 4A.

The Palmer Ridge Bears, fueled by an offensive explosion in the second half, downed defending champ Pine Creek in the quarterfinals of the CHSAA 4A state tournament bracket Saturday, 32-7.

Despite trailing at half 7-6, Palmer Ridge quarterback Luke McAllister regularly found wideouts Marcellus Reed, Kaden Dudley, and Anthony Costanzo for big gains to pull away at Don Brees Stadium. The Bears outscored the rival Eagles 25-0 in the final 30 minutes of the contest.

Palmer Ridge will advance to the 4A semifinals, looking for their 4th straight state title. The Bears dominated the 3A classification from 2017-19, winning state titles before moving up to 4A following the 2019 season.

The Bears will face sixth-seeded Fountain-Fort Carson, who upset Ponderosa 41-38 Saturday. That game will take place Nov. 28 at 1:00 p.m. with the winner advancing to the 4A state title game at CSU-Pueblo.

In 3A, Pueblo South advanced due to a forfeit from Mead. They will play top-seeded Roosevelt on the road Saturday in the semifinals

CHSAA state playoff scores:

4A:

(2) Palmer Ridge 32, (7) Pine Creek 7

(6) Fountain-Fort Carson 41, (3) Ponderosa 38

3A:

Pueblo South 2, Mead 0 (Forfeit)

2A:

(7) Lamar 14, (2) Sterling 6

1A:

(6) Centauri 20, (3) Florence 17

8-Man:

(6) Merino 22, (3) Fowler 6

6-Man:

(1) Fleming 58, (8) Kit Carson 14

(4) Granada 44, (5) Eads 35

(3) Cheyenne Wells 43, (6) Prarie 22

