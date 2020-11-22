Advertisement

Palmer Ridge, Fountain-Fort Carson advance to 4A playoff semifinals

Pine Creek, 2019 4A state champs, eliminated in quarterfinals
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 9:28 PM MST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - We’ll have a new champion in 4A.

The Palmer Ridge Bears, fueled by an offensive explosion in the second half, downed defending champ Pine Creek in the quarterfinals of the CHSAA 4A state tournament bracket Saturday, 32-7.

Despite trailing at half 7-6, Palmer Ridge quarterback Luke McAllister regularly found wideouts Marcellus Reed, Kaden Dudley, and Anthony Costanzo for big gains to pull away at Don Brees Stadium. The Bears outscored the rival Eagles 25-0 in the final 30 minutes of the contest.

Palmer Ridge will advance to the 4A semifinals, looking for their 4th straight state title. The Bears dominated the 3A classification from 2017-19, winning state titles before moving up to 4A following the 2019 season.

The Bears will face sixth-seeded Fountain-Fort Carson, who upset Ponderosa 41-38 Saturday. That game will take place Nov. 28 at 1:00 p.m. with the winner advancing to the 4A state title game at CSU-Pueblo.

In 3A, Pueblo South advanced due to a forfeit from Mead. They will play top-seeded Roosevelt on the road Saturday in the semifinals

CHSAA state playoff scores:

4A:

(2) Palmer Ridge 32, (7) Pine Creek 7

(6) Fountain-Fort Carson 41, (3) Ponderosa 38

3A:

Pueblo South 2, Mead 0 (Forfeit)

2A:

(7) Lamar 14, (2) Sterling 6

1A:

(6) Centauri 20, (3) Florence 17

8-Man:

(6) Merino 22, (3) Fowler 6

6-Man:

(1) Fleming 58, (8) Kit Carson 14

(4) Granada 44, (5) Eads 35

(3) Cheyenne Wells 43, (6) Prarie 22

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPD
Pueblo PD determine suspicious package at south side Walmart is trash
Police tape
CSPD lifts threat after responding to barricaded suspect
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant
A teacher at D-60 in Pueblo is out of the ICU after spending seven days fighting for his life...
Colorado kindergarten teacher in recovery after being in ICU with COVID-19
Woman convicted of dragging Colorado Springs tow truck driver and killing him had ‘ComCor’ application denied

Latest News

BRONCOS WIN
Denver hands Tagovailoa first loss with 20-13 win over Miami
Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels celebrates following a touchdown in the Falcons 28-0 win...
Air Force’s Roberts scores 3 TDs in 28-0 win over New Mexico
Friday Night Endzone: Week 7
Friday Night Endzone: Week 7
FFF WEEK 11
Friday Fantasy Focus: Week 11