Advertisement

Man killed in shark attack in Western Australia state

A 55-year-old man died after suffering serious injuries from a shark attack at Cable Beach, a...
A 55-year-old man died after suffering serious injuries from a shark attack at Cable Beach, a popular tourist spot in Western Australia state.(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 4:23 AM MST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYDNEY (AP) - A man has died after being attacked by a shark in Western Australia state, the eighth fatality in the country this year.

Police were called to Cable Beach, a popular tourist spot on Australia’s Indian Ocean coast, at about 8:40 a.m. Sunday.

The 55-year-old man was pulled from the water with serious injuries and treated by police before paramedics arrived. He died at the scene, and park rangers immediately closed the beach.

Local media reports say the man was bitten on the upper thigh and hand.

The species of shark involved is not known.

This year marks the highest death toll in shark attacks in Australia since 1929. Shark nets at popular beaches have led to a significant fall in fatal attacks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPD
Pueblo PD determine suspicious package at south side Walmart is trash
Police tape
CSPD lifts threat after responding to barricaded suspect
This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant
A teacher at D-60 in Pueblo is out of the ICU after spending seven days fighting for his life...
Colorado kindergarten teacher in recovery after being in ICU with COVID-19
Woman convicted of dragging Colorado Springs tow truck driver and killing him had ‘ComCor’ application denied

Latest News

The move clears the way for Joe Biden aides to begin coordinating with federal agencies on...
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
This image released by JEOPARDY! shows Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion the the set of the...
Ken Jennings will be first interim ‘Jeopardy!’ host
FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020 file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind.
Federal prisons to prioritize staff to receive virus vaccine
Generic photo of a COVID-19 relief application form.
Pueblo’s mayor announces $1 million Small Business Relief and Recovery Grant, click for details on applying
Missing: Caleb Christopher Leroux.
FOUND: Less than 1 hour after a statewide alert went out in Colorado for a missing at-risk teen, he was found.