CSPD lifts threat after responding to barricaded suspect

This happened late Saturday night.
Police tape
Police tape(AP)
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 8:45 AM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Late Saturday night, residents in the area of Rim Bluff Point, northeast Colorado Springs, were sent a reverse 911 text about a barricaded suspect nearby.

CSPD says the following emergency message was sent: This is the Colorado Springs Police Department with an emergency message. Today is 11-21-2020. There is police activity related to a barricaded suspect in the area of 7400 Rim Bluff Ln.

Residents were asked to stay indoors, and to lock and stay away from windows and doors.

As of 11:16 p.m., another message was sent stating the incident had been resolved and there was no longer a threat to the public.

There is no further information at this point.

