Air Force’s Roberts scores 3 TDs in 28-0 win over New Mexico

Falcons coach Troy Calhoun records 100th career win as head coach
Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels celebrates following a touchdown in the Falcons 28-0 win...
Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels celebrates following a touchdown in the Falcons 28-0 win Friday over New Mexico(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 9:03 PM MST
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) - Brad Roberts rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns, Haaziq Daniels added 56 yards rushing and a score, and Air Force overcame three second-half turnovers to beat New Mexico 28-0.

Air Force scored a touchdown on its first three possession of the game while New Mexico punted on three of its first four, along with a fumble. The Falcons fumbled it on three straight drives in the second half, but New Mexico followed each with a missed field goal.

Trae Hall was 23 of 42 for 221 yards and an interception for New Mexico.

