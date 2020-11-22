Air Force’s Roberts scores 3 TDs in 28-0 win over New Mexico

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) - Brad Roberts rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns, Haaziq Daniels added 56 yards rushing and a score, and Air Force overcame three second-half turnovers to beat New Mexico 28-0.

Air Force scored a touchdown on its first three possession of the game while New Mexico punted on three of its first four, along with a fumble. The Falcons fumbled it on three straight drives in the second half, but New Mexico followed each with a missed field goal.

Trae Hall was 23 of 42 for 221 yards and an interception for New Mexico.

