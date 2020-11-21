Advertisement

Local organizations step up to help those in need around Thanksgiving

By Megan Hiler
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 2:42 PM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -There’s no question this year’s Thanksgiving Holiday will be a lot different than ones in years’ past.

Not only are most families unable to see their loved ones, but they might also not be able to provide for the ones they can see because of the pandemic.

But there are some local organizations and churches wanting to help. They say just because this year is different, that doesn’t mean people have to go without a tasty turkey dinner.

Volunteers at Woodmen Valley Chapel were hard at work Saturday morning delivering more than 330 meals to those in need.

“Families are getting fruit, vegetables, potatoes, stuffing, yams, everything that they need to make a Thanksgiving meal,” Tresa Flanegin, coordinator at Woodmen Valley Chapel said. “In addition, they will also receive a gift card to be able to go and buy their turkey.”

Dozens of volunteers turning out to not only donate and put the baskets of goodies together, but also bring the food right to the families’ doors.

We are providing Thanksgiving Baskets to Woodmen folks and families from neighboring schools. Join us as we show God's...

Posted by Woodmen Valley Chapel on Friday, November 6, 2020

“It’s just wonderful to be in a place in the community that cares this much and just applies when they need is known. People are ready to respond,” Flanegin added.

Across town, volunteers at Care and Share are doing the same. The organization started giving away the thousands of birds Saturday.

“So many people have lost their jobs to no fault of their own and they need that extra comfort that comes from a Thanksgiving dinner,” Lynne Teelford, the CEO Care and Share Food Bank said. “A Thanksgiving turkey that you gather around--even if it’s with a smaller group this year--is a very comforting thing and this unsettling time.”

Care and Share held a turkey drive Friday to collect turkeys and raise money to buy them for people in need. As of Saturday afternoon, Care and Share will be able to provide 9,500 turkeys to those in need thanks to turkey and monetary donations. The organization says now more than ever helping others is important.

“Were so grateful to this community that comes together to support us every time there is a crisis and especially at this time of year,” Teelford added.

Multiple organizations. dozens of volunteers, and one common goal: making sure stomachs don’t go hungry on the biggest feasting day of the year.

“One of the motto at Woodmen is about--- is loving well and that’s for the whole city of Colorado Springs. The city of Colorado Springs can come along side those who are hurting during this time and we are happy to be a small part of that,” Flanegin added.

Both organizations are starting to get to work for upcoming holiday donations. Click here to learn more about efforts at Care and Share and click here to learn more about efforts at Woodmen Valley Chapel.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

