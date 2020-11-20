Woman convicted of dragging Colorado Springs tow truck driver and killing him had ‘ComCor’ application denied

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The woman convicted of dragging and killing a Colorado Springs tow truck driver was denied placement in Arapahoe County’s Community Corrections program, or ComCor.

Detra Farries is currently serving a 20-year sentence for dragging and killing Iraq War veteran Allen Rose. She was found guilty of reckless manslaughter among other charges. She is eligible for community corrections placement, but her application was denied this week.

Rose was trying to tow Farries’ vehicle from a Colorado Springs apartment complex on Feb. 23, 2011 when she jumped inside her vehicle and drove off. Rose ran after her and ended up getting tangled in the cables. He was dragged by Farries’ SUV 1.4 miles through the southeast side of Colorado Springs. Horrified onlookers desperately tried to wave Farries down. Farries never stopped, and Rose was only freed when he came loose from the cables and landed in the street. He died at the hospital later that day.

ABOUT COMCOR:

The Community Corrections Board screens applications and makes recommendations to the courts whether an offender or inmate is eligible for placement in a local community corrections program. Offenders enter community corrections either as a direct sentence for a criminal offense or probation violation (known as diversion), or as a condition of re-entry after serving a prison sentence (known as transition). The courts, Department of Corrections and community corrections facilities make the ultimate decision of whether an inmate or offender is approved for placement.

When considering an application, the Community Corrections Board reviews the details of the crime, offender background and conduct, and any victim statements. The board assesses if an applicant would benefit from treatment and supervision offered in community corrections, or if the placement would create a threat to public safety. View our Community Corrections Board brochure for more information.

