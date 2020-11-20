Special session for Colorado lawmakers to help provide COVID relief is scheduled for November 30

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado’s governor shared details on an upcoming special legislative session as lawmakers look to support people and businesses impacted the most by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday night, the Gov. Jared Polis announced the Special Session of the 72nd General Assembly would start on Nov. 30 at 10 in the morning.

“We are living in a moment of unprecedented urgency,” said Governor Polis.”We will act to support our small businesses who face challenging months ahead, provide relief to hardworking people, support child care, and improve broadband access for students and educators. I thank legislative leadership for their support and collaboration during this challenging time for our state.”

The Governor presented seven areas for the General Assembly to take action:

1) Small Business Relief: Small businesses, including bars and restaurants, gyms and fitness studios, and entertainment venues have struggled to stay open at lower capacities, making it difficult to pay their staff and rent. These small businesses will need direct support and tax relief to make it through the challenging fall and winter months. The call requests the General Assembly take action, including by providing relief from sales tax payments for bars and restaurants, and direct aid for various business types.

2) Child Care Support: The COVID-19 pandemic has burdened child care providers, which we know are crucial to building and sustaining a thriving economy by enabling families to work and preparing children for school. Based on a recent survey, at least 26% of child care facilities in Colorado may close permanently, without financial support, due to the pandemic.

3) Housing and Direct Rental Assistance: Because of the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for small businesses, enhanced unemployment benefits, and direct payments to Americans, we avoided a significant wave of housing evictions and foreclosures. Now, though, the expiration of these programs leaves vulnerable Coloradans at risk of eviction or foreclosure in the coming months.

4) Increasing Broadband Access: While the majority of school districts are learning in person, the most recent increase in cases has forced many school districts, including many Denver metro area school districts, to switch to remote learning. Without broadband or wi-fi, these students will face significant learning loss that will have implications for their future academic careers and lifetime earnings.



5) Food Insecurity: Demand for food assistance via food pantries and food banks has increased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand appears to be correlated with the unemployment and furloughs through the service sector, as well as school and camps closures, and is not anticipated to abate in the short-term. Meanwhile, food pantries’ food resources were often stretched prior to the Pandemic and economic fallout. As dollars available to hunger relief through the CARES Act and Families First Coronavirus Relief Act (FFRCA) end in December 2020, no new federal funding is currently available to replace these funds.



6) Utilities Assistance: Heading into the winter, many Coloradans are unemployed, underemployed, or unable to find new work all while having little to no savings and growing expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This segment of the population now qualify as low-income, and are at risk of not being able to afford their utility bills over the coming months. Energy Outreach Colorado applications are up 25% compared to the same time last year, and funding allocated by the General Assembly during the prior legislative session will be distributed by December 4, 2020.



7) Public Health Response: As the pandemic has entered its third wave in Colorado, additional funds are needed immediately to continue the State’s robust public health response. The call includes a request for funds to ensure the State can continue to protect public health while we await additional federal stimulus and reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Click here to read the Executive Order.



Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.