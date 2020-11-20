Advertisement

Sen. Rick Scott tests positive for coronavirus

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., joined at left by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.,...
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., joined at left by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters briefly following a closed-door meeting where the Republican Conference held leadership elections, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Sen. Scott was selected to be chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the campaign arm for Senate races.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:43 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said Friday he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Scott tweeted he was experiencing “very mild symptoms” and planned to work from home.

“Wear a mask. Socially distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did. We will beat this together, but we all must be responsible,” he said on Twitter.

GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa also said this week he had tested positive for the virus. Grassley, 87, is president pro tempore of the Senate, putting him third in the line of presidential succession (vice president, House speaker, president pro tempore).

