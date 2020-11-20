Pueblo families get free vision care through Von’s Vision

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Kids in Pueblo spent the morning getting glasses at Academy Kids Vision. The business partnered with Von’s Vision allowing uninsured kids to get free vision care.

Von’s locker days is a nonprofit founded by Denver Bronco Von Miller to provide eye exams and glasses to kids in need. Janelle Shumaker, the Community outreach Director for Academy Kids Vision tells 11 News they provide the clinical side of the partnership, while Von spreads the message. “Providing clinical services with the doctors, glasses, we order all the lenses and glasses. Von makes sure he gets the message out and spreads the word that he really does care about our kids getting glasses since he had to wear them his whole life as well” says Shumaker.

This was the first event Academy Kids Vision did with Von’s Vision and they hope to do more. Academy Kids Vision Optometrist, Dr. Michael Pharris, says events like these help to find issues early on for people in the community. “One thing is outreach has been more difficult under COVID-19 and so just getting people in an awareness of their issues” says Pharris.

He tells 11 News one of the main issues they are seeing right now has to do with more students turning to remote learning.

“A lot of the issues have increased just because of the amount of time we’re spending online. With increased e-learning, less time outside with friends and family were doing a lot more things with screen use. Whether it’s phones chrome books laptops even more computer use for entertainment, definitely more time with school. So the kids visual systems are being a little bit more taxed. It’s being asked to do a lot more than it used to” says Pharris.

About 10 kids signed up for today’s event. Academy kids wants to see the event expand to help more families in need. “We know things are hectic with schedules right now. So we’re going to be helping any kid that calls in through the Vons vision program through November” says Shumaker.

Academy Kids Vision will be doing this event for the rest of the month. So if your child needs glasses or just a check-up, give them a call and they will be more than happy to help!

