Pueblo County joins 15+ counties in Colorado that will move to ‘red’ this weekend, most indoor services like indoor dining must be closed

By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County is joining more than a dozen other counties in Colorado that are moving to “Level Red” on the state’s COVID-19 dial framework.

The most significant restriction under “Level Red” is that indoor dining is not allowed. The change for Pueblo County was announced on Thursday and is set to take place on Sunday.

Level red had been the highest level on the state’s dial but is now the second-highest with the addition of level purple. With the addition of level purple, moving into the red category no longer means a stay-at-home order, but does bring with it stringent restrictions. Bars and indoor dining are closed, gyms are reduced to a 10 percent capacity with a reservation system in place, and most other indoor activities are prohibited or strictly limited. Takeout, curbside and delivery options remain available, and Polis urged Coloradans to continue patronizing their favorite restaurants in that way.

Starting on Sunday, the following counties will be in Level Red:

-Alamosa

-Otero

-Prowers

-Pueblo

-Weld

Starting Saturday the following counties will be in Level Orange:

-Baca
-Bent
-Kiowa

Earlier this week, it was announced 15 counties would move to Level Red on Friday:

·Adams

· Arapahoe

· Boulder

· Broomfield

· Clear Creek

· Denver

· Douglas

· Jefferson

· La Plata

·Logan

· Mesa

· Morgan

· Routt

· Summit

· Washington

