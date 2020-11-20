Police warn there is a 12-hour wait at one of Colorado’s new In-N-Out locations on Friday

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Is a hamburger really worth a 12-hour wait?

Apparently people in Aurora are willing to sacrifice half of a day in order to get their hands on a Double-Double. Two In-N-Out locations opened in Colorado on Friday, one in Colorado Springs and one in Aurora. 11 News viewers are reporting wait times up to four hours at the Colorado Springs location. Aurora Police are warning the wait is nearly triple that in their city, and it is starting to cause traffic problems.

Friday marked the opening day for both locations, the only open In-N-Out restaurants in the Centennial State.

Police added the fast food restaurant would be closed in Aurora before drivers even have a chance to order if they got in line after 2:30 p.m.

🚨 UPDATE 🚨 IN-n-Out burger is now at a TWELVE HOUR WAIT. I repeat TWELVE HOURS. Traffic is still significantly impacted in the area surrounding the mall. They will close before you get to the window most likely. Meanwhile many other local eateries do not have a wait hint hint. — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) November 20, 2020

You could drive to Pueblo, get a burger with Pueblo Chile, drive back home and still have time to stream Back to the Future 1, 2 and 3. https://t.co/NCgVfZG9UY pic.twitter.com/C6I5V3n8bX — City of Pueblo (@CityofPueblo) November 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.