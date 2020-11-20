Advertisement

Police warn there is a 12-hour wait at one of Colorado’s new In-N-Out locations on Friday

(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 2:33 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Is a hamburger really worth a 12-hour wait?

Apparently people in Aurora are willing to sacrifice half of a day in order to get their hands on a Double-Double. Two In-N-Out locations opened in Colorado on Friday, one in Colorado Springs and one in Aurora. 11 News viewers are reporting wait times up to four hours at the Colorado Springs location. Aurora Police are warning the wait is nearly triple that in their city, and it is starting to cause traffic problems.

Friday marked the opening day for both locations, the only open In-N-Out restaurants in the Centennial State.

Police added the fast food restaurant would be closed in Aurora before drivers even have a chance to order if they got in line after 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A still image taken from a Ring surveillance system showing firefighters battle the Bear Creek...
‘Bear Creek Fire’ 50 percent contained; evacuations lifted Thursday night
Adre Baroz
ARRESTED: Man known as ‘Psycho’ who authorities wanted in connection with human remains found in Colorado was located in New Mexico
New COVID-19 dial system published by State of Colorado
Pueblo County joins 15+ counties in Colorado that will move to ‘red’ this weekend, most indoor services like indoor dining must be closed
Police respond to a deadly shooting at a bar east of downtown Colorado Springs early in the...
1 dead in shooting outside Springs bar
In-N-Out Image Courtesy of AP IMAGES
Countdown ends Friday: Colorado Springs’ 1st In-N-Out is finally here!

Latest News

PICTURE FROM EPSCO
EPCSO searching for male porch pirate
Academy Kids Vision in Pueblo partnered with Von's Vision to provide free eye care to those who...
Pueblo families get free vision care through Von’s Vision
Antibody testing graphic.
King Soopers and City Market to launch COVID-19 rapid antibody testing
Burned backyard on Electra Drive after the Bear Creek Fire
“I don’t know how they stopped it.” Homes just feet away from Bear Creek Fire burn line