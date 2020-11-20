Advertisement

King Soopers and City Market to launch COVID-19 rapid antibody testing

This was announced on Friday.
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:38 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - King Soopers and City Market announced they will launch COVID-19 rapid antibody testing at their pharmacy locations.

Rapid antibody testing informs patients if they have recently been infected with the virus. The company says most results are confirmed in just 15 minutes and the test will cost $25. Individuals who believe they may have been previously infected with COVID-19 and are not experiencing any symptoms are eligible for the test.

This rapid antibody testing will be available across all states across the country.

For more information please click here.

