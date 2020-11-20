Advertisement

Joe Biden wins Georgia, flipping the state for Democrats

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has won Georgia and its 16 electoral votes, an extraordinary victory for Democrats who pushed to expand their electoral map through the Sun Belt.

The win by Biden pads his Electoral College margin of victory over President Donald Trump. Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election on Nov. 7 after flipping Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin to the Democrats’ column.

Biden now has 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

Trump won Georgia by 5 percentage points in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

In 2020, Democrats had focused heavily on the state, seeing it in play two years after Democrat Stacey Abrams narrowly lost the governor’s race. Both of Georgia’s Senate seats were on the ballot this year, further boosting the state’s political profile as well as spending by outside groups seeking to influence voters. Those two races are headed to a January runoff.

Georgia hadn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire burning on the west side of Bear Creek Park on Nov. 19, 2020.
‘Bear Creek Fire’ 50 percent contained; some evacuees may be allowed re-entry soon
Adre "Psycho" Baroz remains on the run and is considered extremely dangerous.
ARRESTED: Man known as ‘Psycho’ who authorities wanted in connection with human remains found in Colorado was located in New Mexico
COVID status dial as of 11/17/20
List of the 15 counties in Colorado that will move to ‘red’ on Friday, most indoor services like indoor dining must be closed
Police respond to a deadly shooting at a bar east of downtown Colorado Springs early in the...
1 dead in shooting outside Springs bar
A police car outside the Rodeway Inn on Murray Boulevard.
Deadly shooting at motel under investigation

Latest News

Biden speaks with governors as Trump stalls transition
Biden speaks with governors as Trump stalls transition
First coronavirus task force briefing in months
First coronavirus task force briefing in months
New COVID-19 dial system published by State of Colorado
Pueblo County joins 15+ counties in Colorado that will move to ‘red’ this weekend, most indoor services like indoor dining must be closed
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2020, file photo, travelers make their way through the Minneapolis-St....
CDC pleads with Americans to avoid Thanksgiving travel