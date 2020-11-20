Advertisement

Illegal marijuana grow found in a Pueblo County home

Suspect Jorge Perez and illegal marijuana grow.
Suspect Jorge Perez and illegal marijuana grow.(PCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities seized more than 200 marijuana plants worth an estimated $216,000 from a home in Pueblo County on Thursday.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in the 5500 block of Eagle Feather Lane southwest of Pueblo after receiving a tip. When detectives arrived they noticed a “strong odor of marijuana” coming from the house. No one was home at the time, and as detectives were getting set to execute a search warrant a man named Jorge Perez showed up. Perez claimed he rented the home.

Once in the home, 216 plants were discovered. According to Colorado law, only 12 marijuana plants are allowed per household. The home had to be condemned due to alterations made to the electrical system.

The same home was also the site of a similar grow house in 2016. In that year, detectives seized 22 marijuana plants as part of a larger but that included five homes. In 2016, seven people were arrested. All seven people had “ties” to Cuba.

The sheriff’s office is reporting Perez also“has ties to Cuba.” Perez was arrested on Thursday for cultivation of marijuana and possession with intent to manufacture or distribute marijuana.

