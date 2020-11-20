Advertisement

“I don’t know how they stopped it.” Homes just feet away from Bear Creek Fire burn line

Burned backyard on Electra Drive after the Bear Creek Fire
Burned backyard on Electra Drive after the Bear Creek Fire(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:04 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 24 hours after a wildfire tore through part of Bear Creek Park, firefighters got a first look at the homes untouched by just a few feet from the burn line.

11 News was let into a backyard on Electra Drive Friday morning to see the damage caused by the Bear Creek Fire. No homes were damaged as of Friday morning, but an almost straight line divided the fire from backyards, that came too close for comfort for neighbors.

“I was at work and I got a panicked phone call from my wife. My three boys and my wife were in panic mode just grabbing a few things and really, they had about five minutes to leave,” said Eric Erlander, whose yard and trampoline were just inches from the burn line.

The Erlander Family safely escaped with their dog, a few computers, some photo albums and legal documents. They stayed somewhere else overnight, and returned to their home Friday morning, thanking firefighters for their efforts.

Evacuations forced hundreds of people out of their homes Thursday night as Colorado Springs firefighters worked to contain the fire. Luckily, evacuation orders were lifted later that night.

At last update Thursday night, the fire had been estimated at about 24 acres with approximately 50 percent containment.

“It’s a miracle. We feel very blessed. It’s amazing that our house didn’t burn,” said Erlander.

All five family members, a dog and a few cats are all back home safe. There are currently no reports of any injuries from the fire.

CSFD thanked neighbors efforts for mitigating their properties to prepare for wildfires. With that, and the quick response and evacuation orders by firefighters, dozens of homes were saved.

