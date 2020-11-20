Advertisement

Georgia Secretary of State to certify election for Biden

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:49 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s top elections official said he will certify that Joe Biden won the state’s presidential election after a hand tally stemming from a mandatory audit affirmed the Democrat’s lead over Republican President Donald Trump.

“Working as an engineer throughout my life, I live by the motto that numbers don’t lie,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said during a news conference at the state Capitol. “As secretary of state, I believe that the numbers that we have presented today are correct. The numbers reflect the verdict of the people, not a decision by the secretary of state’s office or of courts or of either campaign.”

State law says Raffensperger must certify the election results by 5 p.m. Friday. Then, Gov. Brian Kemp has until 5 p.m. Saturday to certify the state’s slate of presidential electors.

Raffensperger also said he plans to propose election-law changes aimed at increasing trust in the results, by allowing state officials to intervene in counties that have systemic problems in administering elections, requiring photo ID for absentee voting and enabling more challenges to voters who might not live where they say.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A still image taken from a Ring surveillance system showing firefighters battle the Bear Creek...
‘Bear Creek Fire’ 50 percent contained; evacuations lifted Thursday night
Adre Baroz
ARRESTED: Man known as ‘Psycho’ who authorities wanted in connection with human remains found in Colorado was located in New Mexico
New COVID-19 dial system published by State of Colorado
Pueblo County joins 15+ counties in Colorado that will move to ‘red’ this weekend, most indoor services like indoor dining must be closed
Police respond to a deadly shooting at a bar east of downtown Colorado Springs early in the...
1 dead in shooting outside Springs bar
In-N-Out Image Courtesy of AP IMAGES
Countdown ends Friday: Colorado Springs’ 1st In-N-Out is finally here!

Latest News

Two athletes compete in a World Chase Tag event.
World Chase Tag
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., joined at left by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.,...
Sen. Rick Scott tests positive for coronavirus
11.20.20
Cooler Day Ahead
11.20.20
Cooler day
The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file...
Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US