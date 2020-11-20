EPCSO searching for male porch pirate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a suspect involved in a package theft.

The Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday around 9 a.m., a suspect was seen driving through the 6700 block of Mission Road. Officials say this is when the suspect exited the passengers side of the car, walked up to the victim’s porch and then stole a package.

The victim is described by EPCSO as a male in the age range of his 30′s through 40′s, buzzed or bald hair, stubble on face and smoking a cigarette. The suspect car is described as a white pickup truck with a silver toolbox in the back.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information regarding this case to call our Patrol Tip Line at 719-520-7777 and reference case #20-700672. Any information may prove valuable in solving the case and could consist of things as simple as anyone remembering suspicious vehicles or people they saw in or around the are at the time of this crime.

